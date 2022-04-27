The pair revealed they plan to jet off overseas. Instagram

“It’s something we’ve wanted to do for years,” he wrote.

“We’ve had a fair few problems with our house and the fact that the world is essentially open again … we decided now is as good a time as any.

“It’s not a long-term move,” he confirmed.

He went on to explain that Martha is already overseas for work, and he’ll go on to join her in mid-May.

The lovebirds announced their engagement at the end of last year. Instagram

Michael and Martha were among the first celebrities to return to international travel once Australia opened its’ borders, taking a trip to the US in December of 2021.

However, it’s unconfirmed whether they’re moving to the States, with Michael posting a poll instead to get his fans guessing on the location of their new home, including options USA, Europe, UK, and South America.

“Between now and then I have to pack up our house and get everything into storage + film a lot of workouts for Tru Fit in preparation for what’s coming next!” Michael shared.

When another fan asked if he was missing Martha, he confirmed it was ‘a bit weird’.

“But we’ve done six weeks apart when she was in Greece a few years ago, so this will be fine,” he said.

“I’ve got a stack of things to do before I leave with work and the house so I don’t have a lot of spare time, which is good.”

The pair have been able to build significant followings off the back of their MAFS experience, with Martha becoming a beauty and fashion influencer, and Michael launching a fitness brand.

They got engaged in 2021, with Michael proposing with a simple, baguette cut ring that Martha adores.

Martha and Michael first met on Married At First Sight. Nine

“It’s crazy to think we started our relationship on tv and many of you saw the first time we locked eyes on each other,” Michael wrote following the announcement of their engagement.

"Fast forward 3 years and so many people are still following our life journey, something we are truly grateful for."

