Martha and Michael met on Married At First Sight in 2018. Instagram

"How cute is this design i've done for Michael?" the influencer asked her followers, referring to the egg stickers she added to the polish, before laughing about the size difference between her and Michael's hands.

Well, there's no time like lockdown to experiment with your look.

Both rockin' it. Instagram

The Celebrity Apprentice alum went on to film Michael eating a lamington and watching Love Island, but before Martha could provide commentary, her partner was quick to anticipate what she was about to say.

"If you're trying to shame me because I'm eating the rest of the lamington on the couch watching Love Island, then f***ing go ahead... I'm having the time of my life here," he said.

WATCH: MAFS' Michael tricks Martha into thinking he shaved off his beard (Story continues after video)

It's important to acknowledge that many people currently in lockdown aren't as lucky as the reality TV couple as they face financial and mental hardship.

Now, the government's latest advert encouraging Australians to get vaccinated has been slammed by many citizens, including popular media personalities, who claim it has missed the mark.

“The ad is acting like it's on the population, like it's our fault that the vaccination rates are so low, but actually it's a supply problem,” comedian Nazeem Hussain said.