Amanda went out on a limb to try and fix her relationship with Tash by suggesting they cook a vegan meal together Nine

A lot has been made of Tash being vegan on the show - she mentions it a lot.

So it's safe to say that Amanda must have been wondering for a while why Tash made the decision to give up meat and become a plant-based eater.

But when the couple were awkwardly cooking in the tiny kitchen together, something Amanda thought was going to be a bonding experience, she asked her "wife" why she was vegan.

Tash avoided answering the question while she was cooking, and refused to admit her reasons to Amanda.

"I will tell you but let's have that conversation once we're settled because it's a long one and I don't have the energy to delve into it," she told Amanda.

And that was that. End of conversation.

Amanda and Tash "enjoyed" a vegan meal together Channel 9

While it looks like Amanda never learned the reason, Tash told 9Entertainment about the reasons why she switched to plant-based eating.

The 31-year-old says a combination of "ethical and health" factors influenced her decision. According to Tash, this diet helps her manage gallstones.

She also watched some documentaries on the topic as well as Okja, a film by director Bong Joon Ho, who recently won several Academy Awards for the movie Parasite.

"I was the biggest meat eater," she said.

"I was one of those people that was like, 'I could never be vegan', and then I just watched these two things in one night and just woke up and the switch flipped."

Tash has been vegan for over two years Channel 9

The reality star told the publication that she has been vegan for two-and-a-half years, and eating meat doesn't work with her "morals and values".

"If you have a pet but you're willing to eat a cow they've both got the same central nervous system, they both feel the same pain, they both feel the same emotions, so for me I just really it didn't line up with my morals and values.

"But I'm just plant-based. I'm not perfect, I'm not the perfect vegan but I definitely do my best to eat plant-based," she told the publication.