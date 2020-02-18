The tension in the apartment was clear Nine

"I just want to point something out to you," said Amanda – perhaps not realising how aggressive she sounded. Nine

Things became heated when Amanda said: "Sometimes I can barely get a look in the eye from you. And you find every opportunity to go and embrace [other] people and be affectionate. I don't even get a stroke on the arm from you!"

However Amanda's straight talking was too much for Tash, who retreated to the bathroom in tears.

"I feel attacked. How the hell am I meant to manifest feelings of warmth and love and affection when she's being that aggressive?" Tash wept.

Tash retreated to the bathroom in tears Nine

Amanda put her feelings on the line for Tash Nine

“How the hell am I meant to manifest feelings of warmth and love and affection when they’re being that aggressive?” Tash said in a piece to camera, visibly shaken.

“I walk away from situations like that because she was too aggressive for me,” she continued, sobbing. “It just reduces me to tears. I’m giving as much as I can.”

It was hardly surprising, then, when she packed her bags and moved out ­– leaving Amanda.

“I want to show her the big vivacious heart that I’ve got, but she doesn’t want it!”

For now, Tash has decided to live in a separate apartment.

"We’re having completely different experiences…" Tash cried, looking exasperated. "I feel attacked!" Nine

As a last resort to save their relationship, the pair sat down with relationship expert John Aiken to discuss their issues.

Amanda said: "We attempted to move in, had every intention to make it work and then I raised a bit of an issue with Tash, and she didn't accept it."

Tash snapped back: "I am very triggered by you. You make me feel really attacked, and this is how I feel. Amanda, you are in this heightened state where you are screaming."

While Amanda insisted that she was being "passionate" rather than "aggressive", Tash was having none of it.

"You cannot use 'passionate' as an excuse. You were screaming and I did not come here for this." Tash continued.

"Every time I try and tell you the truth about something, I feel that you elevate into an aggressive mode, which I shut down from. I can't cope with being around that energy and it doesn't sit right with me."