'I last seen him about eight years ago when he came back to the UK. He told me that he had testicular cancer and I should get myself checked.

'I was angry at him for most of my life and didn't want to see him at first, but he promised he really wanted to build a relationship with me. And then nothing.'

A heartbroke Tony added: 'He only cares about himself and abandoned me.

'I really do think that things would have been different in my life if I had a male role model and a dad. He's never taught me anything.

'The only thing that I've learnt from him never being around is to do the opposite of that and never leave my children. That's why I'm now a single full-time dad,' he said.

Tony said producers for the show had contacted him about flying to Oz to appear on MAFS, but he declined.

'A producer called me months ago wanting to fly me over and surprise him because apparently he was crying about missing me. I thought it was a joke.

'He's acting like a saint on TV.'

This week, Steve broke down in tears about missing his son.

'I’ve got no family around me, all I’ve got is a business and my friends,' he explained to wife Mishel.

'I love my son, Shel,' he said. 'And he was due to come over here and I hadn’t said anything to anyone or told anyone, I was super excited about it. I haven’t seen him for so long,' he said, crying into a handkerchief.

'It’s clear I don’t like talking about it,' Steve said in a piece to camera.

It would have been really good to see him.'

