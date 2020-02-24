Spending the day around his wife Mishel’s family has raised some deep issues for Steve.
The Married at First Sight groom showed a more tender, emotional side to himself as he opened up about his son and how much he misses him.
WATCH: MAFS' Steve breaks down talking about son
“I’ve had a great chat with Eva today,” Steve said about going for a drink with Mishel’s daughter. “But it’s made me think about my son.”
“I’ve got no family around me, all I’ve got is a business and my friends,” he explained to Mishel.
Visibly emotional, Steve was at a loss for words.
“I love my son ‘Shel,” he said. “And he was due to come over here and I hadn’t said anything to anyone or told anyone, I was super excited about it. I haven’t seen him for so long,” he explained to Mishel.
“It’s clear I don’t like talking about it,” Steve said in a piece to camera. “It would have been really good to see him.”
Nine
It was a heartbreaking moment and likely the first time Steve has opened up to anyone.
“I’m glad you could open up and reveal that part of you,” Mishel told him.
“I’m trying, I’m really trying,” he said. “This is the toughest thing I’ve ever done.
“Everyone’s had tough times in their life and hard times. I just want someone in my life, that’s all, that loves me for who I am.”
Steve's son lives in the UK with his mother, Steve's ex-wife.
"I was with her for five years, we were engaged to get married, I loved her to pieces… sorry I get emotional just talking about it," he said.
"I had testicular cancer and she looked after me when I had the cancer, and then obviously turns around to me one day [and says], 'I want my freedom and my independence back.' It was just a massive dagger to my heart."
Steve said that two years later she went on to win MasterChef, which was "like a double kick in the guts".
