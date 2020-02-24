“It’s clear I don’t like talking about it,” Steve said in a piece to camera. Nine

“Everyone’s had tough times in their life and hard times. I just want someone in my life, that’s all, that loves me for who I am.”

It was a heartbreaking moment and likely the first time Steve has opened up to anyone.

“I’m glad you could open up and reveal that part of you,” Mishel told him.

“I’m trying, I’m really trying,” he said. “This is the toughest thing I’ve ever done.

“Everyone’s had tough times in their life and hard times. I just want someone in my life, that’s all, that loves me for who I am.” Nine

Steve's son lives in the UK with his mother, Steve's ex-wife.

Steve's ex-partner is Diana Chan, he shared the heartbreaking story of how their relationship fell apart on Talking Married with host Shelley Horton.

"I was with her for five years, we were engaged to get married, I loved her to pieces… sorry I get emotional just talking about it," he said.

"I had testicular cancer and she looked after me when I had the cancer, and then obviously turns around to me one day [and says], 'I want my freedom and my independence back.' It was just a massive dagger to my heart."

Steve said that two years later she went on to win MasterChef, which was "like a double kick in the guts".