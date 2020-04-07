From producers being accused of putting words in contestants' mouths, to some stars insisting their co-stars were fed lines - Married At First Sight is packed with scandal on AND off camera.
MUST WATCH: Leaked video shows MAFS' Mikey rehearsing lines to Ivan for reunion
And while Ivan Sarakula remained tight-lipped about most things during this year's experiment, he and Mikey Pembroke were very mouthy in the weeks leading up to the reunion episode.
In fact, it appears the pair have been busted rehearsing scripted lines from the show!
In a video shot in a noisy nightclub, Mikey films Ivan on his phone, telling him: 'Ivan, can I be honest with you? You're the most un-sleazy c--t.'
He then makes reference to Ivan ill-fated marriage to Aleks Markovic. You're the only one that's loyal to his missus and I'll be saying that at the reunion.'
The video was shared and then deleted a few hours later, before the pair were announced as MAFS participants.