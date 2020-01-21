IVAN SARAKULA, 30.

Just when you thought Married At First Sight couldn't possibly top the controversial brides and grooms of seasons past, they find real estate agent, Ivan Sarakula.

A man with 'traditional family values,' this Ukranian-born groom hopes 'his new bride sticks around long enough' to see that there's more to him than sometimes offensive opinions.

