He does, however, have no shame.
He can be seen in a MAFS promo urinating on his wedding day for the cameras.
Charming!
We can't wait to see what unfolds with this controversial groom!
IVAN SARAKULA, 30.
Just when you thought Married At First Sight couldn't possibly top the controversial brides and grooms of seasons past, they find real estate agent, Ivan Sarakula.
A man with 'traditional family values,' this Ukranian-born groom hopes 'his new bride sticks around long enough' to see that there's more to him than sometimes offensive opinions.
MUST WATCH: MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT 2020 FIRST SAME-SEX COUPLE
When he isn't offending people, Ivan appears to be a flourishing agent for McGrath Real Estate.
He does, however, have no shame.
He can be seen in a MAFS promo urinating on his wedding day for the cameras.
Charming!
We can't wait to see what unfolds with this controversial groom!
Personalise the newsletters you receive and gain access to competitions and offers
Oops!
Something went wrong, we were unable to log you in using that account.
Please try again later.
Thanks!
Logging you in now.
Oops!
Something went wrong, Please try again later.
Oops!
Something went wrong, Please try again later.
Thanks!
You should be receiving an email shortly to reset your password
Oops!
Something went wrong, we were unable to reset your password.
Please try again later.
Thanks!
Your password has been successfully updated.
Oops!
Something went wrong, we were unable to reset your password.
Please try again later.