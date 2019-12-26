Channel 9

The 27-year-old, who was infamously married to Sam Ball, is trying her hand at love again, this time with Aussie AFL player Seb Guilhaus.

“I'm back!” Elizabeth says in the clip.

“I'm going to get the love that I deserve,” she added.

Channel 9 have released an extended promo. Channel 9

Relationship “experts” John Aiken, Mel Schilling and neuropsychotterapist Dr Trisha Stratford are also back for this series.

The rest of the extended sneak peek shows other brides and grooms sharing extreme ups and downs.

Channel 9

At one point the experts say “we've never actually seen this before” while looking at parts of the footage together.

Bring. It. On!