Stacey appeared to let Michael off the hook regarding his cheating - could it have been because she was hiding secrets of her own?

Despite damning evidence, including text messages sent between the pair, Stacey still denies anything untoward happened between her and Mikey.

“… If Natasha knew she would die,” Stacey wrote in one message to Mikey, to which he replied: “Yep I think so.”

And their exchange didn’t end there.

In even more flirtatious text messages, the pair all but confirmed they’d spent the night together behind their partners’ backs.

Stacey and Mikey were caught together, grabbing a coffee and enjoying what appeared to be an intimate conversation.

“Are you coming tonight,” Stacey asked Mikey, who then responded by insisting that one of the show’s producers would not be happy if the duo spent time together.

“[She] doesn’t want me near you haha,” he writes.

Stacey then replies: “Lol do whatever you want to do. If you don’t feel right then don’t.”

She then goes on to offer to return Mikey’s clothes that he'd left behind from the night before.

“I still have some of your stuff here which I’ll deliver to you at some point lol.”

Did they get intimate?

Meanwhile, Mikey is certain they slept together.

“I can confirm we did have sex, but it was clearly after Natasha and I had agreed with producers that our relationship was over, and Natasha knew we weren’t together,” Mikey told News.com.au.

“I actually didn’t want this [story] out as it’s not the best way to end my time on the show, but it did happen.”

Stacey is married to Michael.

Photos of Mikey and Stacey having lunch together last October, during filming, also appear to confirm the relationship.

With neither of their spouses from the TV experiment in sight, the pair appeared totally absorbed in each other’s company.

Despite all the apparent evidence, however, Stacey denies that anything romantic occurred between her and the operations manager.

Stacey told New Idea: “Nothing happened between Mikey Pembroke and I. No sexual relations. Nothing. I can guarantee that. And I can sit here and swear on anything.”

Stacey also revealed that her relationship with her MAFS groom Michael came to an end because he refused to take her word that nothing happened between her and Mikey.

“I’m more disappointed at Michael than anyone. If this is how he takes one rumour then he needs a lot of help because honestly there’s going to be a lot of rumours going around in life,” she said.

“I swear ... that Mikey and I have never shared any sexual intimacy,” she adds.

But Stacey said she could understand why people got the wrong idea about her and Mikey.

“I understand where the rumours came from. We did share coffee and we did hang out.”

However, she appeared to suggest that these rumours were spread by Mikey himself. She said that when they first surfaced, she spoke to Mikey, hoping he could provide some degree of insight into where they came from.

“He couldn’t even look me in the eye,” said Stacey.

The blonde is determined that people know the truth: “I swear ... that Mikey and I have never shared any sexual intimacy,” she added.