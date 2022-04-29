Before and after! Selina died her hair a stunning chocolate brown. Instagram

Selina's former co-stars couldn't get enough of her transformation, with Ella Ding commenting: "Ahhh yes queen love it so much."

Brent Vitiello remarked: "We miss you Sel!!!" while his former "wife" Tamara Djordjevic responded: "I LOVE ITTTTTT 😍😍😍".

Season nine "villain" Olivia Frazer showed she's remained friendly with Selina by commenting: "You look gorgeous as always 💖"

Selina emerged as a fan favourite during her ill-fated romance with Cody Bromley while on MAFS.

While on the show, Selina rocked a balayage blonde 'do. Nine

During their final vows, the hot-and-cold couple shocked viewers by deciding to stay together on the outside world.

However, Selina was brutally dumped by Cody following the reunion dinner party.

While chatting with the experts the following night, Cody revealed he had asked Selina to move from Adelaide to Sydney while their relationship was in the "best spot" - but then backflipped.

Selina was brutally dumped by Cody Bromley after the reunion dinner party. Nine

"Last night it got to the point where Selina was [trying to hold my hand] but to me that felt very forced and it was just a realisation that it's for the best," he said.

"She needs someone who can show her [affection] and I can't."

Selina then tearfully admitted that she had fallen in love with Cody, saying: "I just feel silly. I thought this was love or heading towards that direction."

