Poppy had to go through a few rejects to find the right dress Channel 9

Thankfully, the single mum of twins took her best friends Susie and Lisa with her to make sure she picked out the perfect dress.

"'I just met you today, love me' — that's what I'm going for," she laughed as her friends asked her what kind of dress she wants.

"I didn't think that I'd be back here trying on dresses so soon after looking after babies for the last two years," she admitted.

Eventually she found "the one" that she would wear when she married a stranger as part of the controversial TV experiment.

"It looks like I've got implants," she joked Channel 9

On Monday night, viewers later watched Poppy walk down the aisle to meet her groom, Luke as she battled with her emotions after leaving her two-year-old twins to go on the show.

It initially seemed like the couple got off to a strong start, both smiling when they first laid eyes on each other.

Poppy even made the first move, taking Luke's hands to kick off their ceremony.

So far, so good... Channel Nine

But what Luke didn't know was that before his bride even got to their big day, she was having second thoughts.

"I just keep thinking to myself, what the f**k are you doing?" she revealed as she was prepping for the event.

"This is the most petrified I've ever been in my life," she added, admitting that she'd been crying non-stop after saying goodbye to her two-year-old twins.

"It's only been one day and I'm already really upset about it," she confessed – leaving many wondering just how she'll cope being away from the tots for several weeks.

The tears wouldn't stop flowing... Channel Nine

Despite her panic, the 38-year-old made it to her Blue Mountains nuptials, exchanging romantic and meaningful vows with Luke – a father of two himself, to two teenage girls.

"I think there is a spark there," the FIFO worker quipped after the ceremony, which seemed to go off without a hitch.

But it wasn't long after the rings were on that Poppy began to feel "overwhelmed" again, and threatened to quit the show, leaving poor Luke dumbstruck.

Luke was stoked! Channel Nine

Poppy seemed so happy. Channel Nine

"Initially, I was okay... He's really nice, a nice genuine person. We clicked," she shared, fighting back tears.

"But I'm not over the fact that I left my kids to do this."

"I feel guilty... I don't know if I can do it."

Poppy's concerns only grew stronger as the newlyweds set off to take photos, with the star admitting that it's going to be a constant struggle for her throughout the series – despite Luke's best efforts to help her feel at ease.

Poor Poppy was inconsolable. Channel Nine

Things didn't improve at the reception, where Poppy made the shocking admission that she wanted to go home – leaving Luke wondering if his search for love was over before it started.

"I don't know how to take it," he revealed, despite understanding how difficult the situation is for the mum of two young kids.

"It's really hard to be positive... I know she doesn't mean to but it's pretty hurtful. This is a train wreck."

Luckily, Poppy's best friends were able to get through to the 38-year-old, who was clearly overwhelmed – and gave her the courage to open up, put her fears aside and "give him a good go".