Things were awkward from the start for Poppy and Luke Channel 9

Poppy also says she told the FIFO worker that she felt uncomfortable during filming, but failed to reveal more details.



“He said: ‘Oh, I’m really sorry’ and so I thought it must have been an accident,” she said.



“I am not a person who is easily intimidated. But I felt like once again I was being made to feel like I was making a big deal out of nothing,” she said.



“When people are telling you something is not a big deal, you start to believe that it is not.”



The publication also obtained text messages Poppy sent to family members which show exactly how she was feeling at the time.



“I’m pretty traumatised to be honest,” read one of the text messages.



Luke has been accused of making Poppy feel uncomfortable

The mother-of-two has since revealed that the entire experience has left her feeling horrible.



“When I got home from filming I didn’t get out of bed for three days,” she revealed.



“My mum had to come over here and look after my kids.”



“I have had a particularly hard time with it because I didn’t get a chance to speak the truth of why I was so uncomfortable and so cold on that show.



“People, have written to me. ‘f … you and your shitty white kids. I will stab them.”

Rumours have been swirling for days around the real reason for Poppy's swift exit.

She tore into her MAFS husband in an unexpected Facebook rant, where she accused Luke of doing something that she was banned from discussing by the production company.

Poppy walked off MAFS on Monday Nine

"Producers told me Australia was going to f**king hate me," she claimed at the time, and added that father-of-two Luke was "fake on camera and a complete dick behind the scenes. It was infuriating."

She then claimed that Luke made her feel "uncomfortable", and said his tears on the episode after she left the experiment were not over the marriage ending.

"Why is Luke crying when I left? What really happened that he was crying over? You don’t know because I wasn’t allowed to say!

"It’s not what you see, it’s what you don’t see! Go and ask Luke."

Luke revealed details of his previous heartache in his audition interview Channel 9

Luke has kept low key on everything surrounding the drama.

"I am not going to make any comments because, honestly, the best way to react is not to react," he recently told the Daily Telegraph.

He added: "To be honest, Poppy is a good person and the best of luck to her. I am not going to comment on anything because it is not worth it, it really isn't.

"Honestly, she just needs to move on like I have and that is it. We are finished on the show and that is as far as it goes."