Channel Nine and Endemol Shine has released an official statement in relation to recent claims made by Married At First star Poppy Jennings. Nine Network

“We have reached out to her to offer support and won’t be making any further public comment and will focus on doing our best to support both Poppy and Luke.”

Poppy previously claimed she was exposing 'the f***ing truth' about the show's inner workings, and alleged producers manufactured TV husband Luke to look like Mr Nice Guy.

At the time, she reportedly said: “He's actually a 'complete d**k.”

She added: “Producers told me Australia was going to f***ing hate me,' before stating that father-of-two Luke was “fake on camera and a complete d**k behind the scenes”.

Poppy also claimed that Luke, a FIFO worker, was told by his employers to be “on his best behavior” while the cameras were rolling, which was exactly what he did, she alleged.

The mother to twin toddlers has since alleged she's been trolled because of her "edited" portrayal on the show, and claimed there's more to MAFS than meets the eye.

Luke later told The Daily Telegraph: "I am not going to make any comments because, honestly, the best way to react is not to react.”

He added: "To be honest, Poppy is a good person and the best of luck to her. I am not going to comment on anything because it is not worth it, it really isn't.

"Honestly, she just needs to move on like I have and that is it. We are finished on the show and that is as far as it goes," he said.