The woman was stranded after falling at the popular spot in Sydney's Northern Beaches. Flickr

"Other sources have claimed she was there for two days. He alerted authorities who mounted a successful rescue operation. These are his images captured from that operation earlier today."

Speaking to New Idea, Mikey said of the shocking incident, "We were fishing yesterday and the swell was big so not many boats were around - no one is usually there.

"We heard this faint screaming every now and then and we thought it could have just been a boat, and after for a while we realised it was a person screaming, so my friend and I went to look for them along the cliff face.

"Eventually we saw a person - and I was in shock seeing a person where she was since it's very hard to get to," he explained, adding, "It took me a minute to process that she was in dire straits, she couldn't stand up and she wasn't making any sense."

After making a number of calls to authorities, the woman was thankfully rescued soon after the MAFS star called, with Mikey adding, "Anyone would have done what we did."

Mikey is known for appearing on MAFS in 2020. Nine

NSW Ambulance Inspector Christine Ashman confirmed that the woman had been winched to safety following the reports.

“A member of the public who was on a boat in Broken Bay spotted the woman in trouble and immediately called triple-zero,” she said, adding, “She’d fallen onto rocks and suffered serious leg injuries so was in a fair bit of pain.

“Paramedics worked to get her some relief and then get her to hospital for further treatment. Our aeromedical crews worked closely with NSW Police’s PolAir team.

“She was in a hard to reach spot, so having these rescue helicopters available to us is invaluable.”

A friend of the woman thanked the reality star. Instagram

The woman was then flown to Royal North Shore Hospital in a serious condition.

Following the rescue, a friend of the woman contacted Mikey via Instagram to thank him for "spotting her best friend."

"It's been a devastating past 24 hours since she went missing and if you hadn't cruised around the waters there, spotted her and called emergency services, she wouldn't be alive today.

"Words cannot describe how much I thank you so so much for spotting her and helping her."