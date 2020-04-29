Mikey starred on MAFS.

The 29-year-old said Kate died from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), also known as cot death.

Kate's death came after a number of close family members tragically passed away. However, despite the tragedy, he said it brought his family closer together.

"My mum lost her father a few weeks after I was born, and my dad's father died in the only plane crash in Australia never to be found, so there were a few deaths in such a short amount of time," he said.

"What was nice was that my other baby sister, Caroline, was born one year later, which I think would of [sic] helped the family. We were young but my parents had to push from that."

Mikey revealed that he carries his sister's memory with him, and even had her initials tattooed on his right rib, something which gives him strength during tough times.

As Kate would have celebrated her 28th birthday on Tuesday, Mikey paid tribute to his sister on his Instagram account

"My baby sister Kate would have been 28 today... we have never posted a photo of her but during these weird times I thought it would be appropriate to recognise and celebrate her 28th birthday," he wrote.