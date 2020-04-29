Married at First Sight's Mikey Pembroke has revealed details of a personal family tragedy and opened up about the death of his sister.
The reality TV star spoke to Daily Mail about the loss of his baby sister, Kate, who was just 18 month old when she died.
"I was four and my brother, Tom, was about six when she passed away. It's just one of those tragedies that had a big effect on the family," he told the publication.
Mikey starred on MAFS.
The 29-year-old said Kate died from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), also known as cot death.
Kate's death came after a number of close family members tragically passed away. However, despite the tragedy, he said it brought his family closer together.
"My mum lost her father a few weeks after I was born, and my dad's father died in the only plane crash in Australia never to be found, so there were a few deaths in such a short amount of time," he said.
"What was nice was that my other baby sister, Caroline, was born one year later, which I think would of [sic] helped the family. We were young but my parents had to push from that."
Mikey revealed that he carries his sister's memory with him, and even had her initials tattooed on his right rib, something which gives him strength during tough times.
As Kate would have celebrated her 28th birthday on Tuesday, Mikey paid tribute to his sister on his Instagram account.
"My baby sister Kate would have been 28 today... we have never posted a photo of her but during these weird times I thought it would be appropriate to recognise and celebrate her 28th birthday," he wrote.
"If angels exist she definitely is one! I have her initials on me forever. Happy Birthday to you, darling girl."