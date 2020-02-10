Hayley Vernon debuted her new boyfriend Justin Leigh on Instagram. Nine Network

Hayley

Hayley Vernon debuted her new boyfriend Justin Leigh on Instagram not long after filming, sharing a number of loved-up and also provocative images with him, in which she called him her “new man” and described herself as “the luckiest woman” – apparently in violation

of her contract.

After filming, Natasha Spencer debuted her new love interest, Steve, on social media. Nine Network

Natasha

After filming, Natasha Spencer debuted her new love interest, Steve, on social media, showing the pair enjoying a number of romantic dates together.

“Whether together or mates you’ll always be my 5’8,” Steve shared on his Instagram feed.

Mikey Pembroke also appears to be very single after he was seen cosying up to a number of girls in a series of Instagram. Nine Network

Mikey

Natasha’s on-screen husband Mikey Pembroke also appears to be very single after he was seen cosying up to a number of girls in a series of Instagram videos and photos during a boozy night out with co-star Ivan Sarakula.

In the photos, two blonde girls are seen kissing Mikey as he grabs their legs. In the footage he shouts: “Delete me Channel Nine, I don’t give a f**k!”

