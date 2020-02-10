Hayley
Hayley Vernon debuted her new boyfriend Justin Leigh on Instagram not long after filming, sharing a number of loved-up and also provocative images with him, in which she called him her “new man” and described herself as “the luckiest woman” – apparently in violation
of her contract.
Natasha
After filming, Natasha Spencer debuted her new love interest, Steve, on social media, showing the pair enjoying a number of romantic dates together.
“Whether together or mates you’ll always be my 5’8,” Steve shared on his Instagram feed.
Mikey
Natasha’s on-screen husband Mikey Pembroke also appears to be very single after he was seen cosying up to a number of girls in a series of Instagram videos and photos during a boozy night out with co-star Ivan Sarakula.
In the photos, two blonde girls are seen kissing Mikey as he grabs their legs. In the footage he shouts: “Delete me Channel Nine, I don’t give a f**k!”
For more, see this week’s New Idea – out now!