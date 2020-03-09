Channel 9

‘So Mikey reached out to me and asked to get coffee because he wanted to tell me what Michael was saying about me all night. It was nothing more than that,’ she insisted.

Despite damning evidence, including text messages sent between the pair, Stacey still denies anything untoward happened between her and Mikey.

‘… If Natasha knew she would die,’ Stacey wrote in one message to Mikey, to which he replied: ‘Yep I think so.’

In even more flirtatious text messages, the pair all but confirmed they’d spent the night together behind their partners’ backs.

‘Are you coming tonight,’ Stacey asked Mikey, who then responded by insisting that one of the show’s producers would not be happy if the duo spent time together.

‘[She] doesn’t want me near you haha,’ he writes.

Stacey then replies: ‘Lol do whatever you want to do. If you don’t feel right then don’t.’

She then goes on to offer to return Mikey’s clothes that he'd left behind from the night before.

‘I still have some of your stuff here which I’ll deliver to you at some point lol.’