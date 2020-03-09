Married at First Sight: Mikey and Stacey's sleazy couple swap drama with producers exposed
The notoriously highly produced show is laid bare
Married at First Sight stars Mikey and Stacey were both keen to couple-swap on screen after their alleged hook-up and met up for coffee to discuss how they would do it, New Idea can exclusively reveal.
In a bombshell new report in this week’s issue, we unveil 76 secrets that producers of the show did not want you to know.
WATCH: EXCLUSIVE - Natasha & Hayley slam Stacey over sex allegations with Mikey's dad
And chief among them is that the show’s executive producer shut down Mikey and Stacey’s plan. The producer told them, ‘It’s not happening. It’s already a basket case show. It’s too mental. We’re trying to get some normality back in the show.’
The 26-year-old mum-of-two appeared on KIIS FM's The Kyle And Jackie O Show recently, where she insisted she was not attracted to the 29-year-old and would never cheat on her controversial husband, Michael.
‘Mikey looks like my son, there's no way,’ Stacey told the radio hosts after refusing to join Michael on air.
‘He is not my type. What happened was I was in Adelaide when [Michael] hooked up with Hayley and no one told me what was going on and I was all alone.
Channel 9
‘So Mikey reached out to me and asked to get coffee because he wanted to tell me what Michael was saying about me all night. It was nothing more than that,’ she insisted.
Despite damning evidence, including text messages sent between the pair, Stacey still denies anything untoward happened between her and Mikey.
‘… If Natasha knew she would die,’ Stacey wrote in one message to Mikey, to which he replied: ‘Yep I think so.’
In even more flirtatious text messages, the pair all but confirmed they’d spent the night together behind their partners’ backs.
‘Are you coming tonight,’ Stacey asked Mikey, who then responded by insisting that one of the show’s producers would not be happy if the duo spent time together.
‘[She] doesn’t want me near you haha,’ he writes.
Stacey then replies: ‘Lol do whatever you want to do. If you don’t feel right then don’t.’
She then goes on to offer to return Mikey’s clothes that he'd left behind from the night before.
‘I still have some of your stuff here which I’ll deliver to you at some point lol.’