KC Osborne and Michael Goonan were the couple no one expected to see come out of the Married at First Sight experiment together.

The pair went public with their romance on Sunday after the finale episode of the reality TV show went to air.

Since then, they've been parading their love for all to see on social media - including in front of their MAFS exes Drew Brauer and Stacey Hampton.

However, there may be trouble in paradise, as the couple were snapped shopping together on Monday having their first public fight.

According to Daily Mail, KC and Michael were seen buying homewares, and they even had a pillow fight in Bed, Bath N' Table.