One ex MAFS star who has been vocal about her beef with KC and Michael is Elizabeth Sobinoff who has claimed that Michael Goonan is only dating the gorgeous dance company owner out of "revenge".

KC and Michael went public after Sunday's finale, which saw Michael split with his wife Stacey Goonan after her secret sexcapade with Mikey Pembroke.

"One thing that has rattled me today actually is seeing what Lizzie had to say about my relationship with Michael," KC said on Instagram.

"Lizzie and I were friends the whole way through the experiment and I really, really liked Lizzie.

"So it's very disappointing to hear her say Michael is just with me out of revenge and that I'm a bad friend because I was close with Stacey in the experiment," she explained.

As for a timeline of their relationship, KC says they've been together for about a little over a month.

"The first time I met up for him with a drink was a month out of the show and he was with a girl," said KC, who said the lack of support for their romance was really upsetting.

"I just wish more people were more supportive instead of throwing shade at my new relationship. It's disappointing to hear people say that this relationship is revenge when I'm genuinely happy and to have found someone I want to be with."

Speaking to Shelly Horton on Talking Married, Lizzie criticised KC and Michael's new relationship.

"If KC and Michael are together, I will be very disappointed in each of them, because KC was very friendly with Stacey when filming, and Stacey confided in KC a lot," Lizzie explained.

"I would also say that I would think that would be more of a revenge thing from Michael to get back at Stacey, and I do not agree with the fact that he cheated and Stacey stuck by him, and he was a better person for that — he was absolutely amazing to be around to be in that period of time," said Lizzie, before elaborating on how Michael and Stacey's cheating scandals were different.

"If Stacey did cheat — if she did cheat, she was not close with Michael at that point. There was a little bit of separation there and Mikey wasn't with Natasha, so different circumstances, and the fact that Michael is ready to throw in the towel like that when Stacey was confiding in KC at that moment. Not cool.

"So hopefully they're not together," she concluded.