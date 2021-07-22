"Feeling very raw and emotional (the babies didn't give me a day off from morning sickness either!) so going home for bed rest and a treat..."
After that initial upload, Melissa shared another update with her fans after she returned home and was "getting some bed rest".
"I'm feeling fine, it's just a bit sore when I walk around and on my feet a fair bit, I get a bit light-headed," she said.
"But hey, that comes with the biopsy and the morning sickness," she added, before thanking fans for their kind messages.
It comes after Melissa revealed earlier this month that one benign lump and two unidentified lumps had been discovered, and that she needed a needle biopsy.
While she said there was "nothing to be concerned" about at the time, she admitted that she was anxious about the biopsy.
"I have a lot of anxiety and fear over medical appointments, anything poking, prodding... I just get so nervous and so worked up over absolutely nothing," she said.