Lyndall broke down while filming MAFS.

“Cam started out as her dream man but slowly Lyndall started to see what he’s really like. It became clear that he was more interested in going for beers with the boys than spending time with her.”

Of course, Cam, also 27, showed his genitals to intruder bride Tayla, who Lyndall knew had a crush on her tradie husband.

Then there’s the fact he’s refusing to relocate to Lyndall’s home town of Perth, or have her move to remote Northern Territory where he works as a builder.

An insider says Lyndall wanted to leave Married At First Sight.

“Some people warned Lynds that Cam seemed a bit of a player, but she didn’t believe it at the start,” adds our source.

“It eventually became obvious they wanted very different things.”

After being convinced to see the Homestays through, it’s believed Lyndall and Cam make it to the final vows. However, it’s been confirmed they are no longer together, with Lyndall enjoying post-show flings with grooms Josh and Hugo.

Apparently, producers convinced Lyndall to stay.

Father-of-two Josh even flew to Perth to spend time with her over the Christmas break!

