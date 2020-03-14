Sporting a skin-tight leopard print outfit, the 37-year-old can be seen working out her arms.
She then showed off her incredible figure in white pants and a crop puff-sleeve top as she hit dinner in Double Bay with husband Cameron Merchant.
Last year, Jules revealed that she put on 10 kilos in 12 months following her stint on the hit reality-TV show.
Jules working up a sweat the gym.
Instagram
The 37-year-old has shed over 9kg since appearing on the reality-TV show.
Instagram
MAFS star Jules Robinson.
Instagram
The businesswomen went on to shed an incredible 9kg in the lead up to her wedding with husband Cam.
In late November, she told New Idea that she couldn't sing Weight Watchers praises enough, and that kids are definitely on the cards.
She has documented her weight loss journey on social media.
Instagram
“I’m still going to lose another 5-6kg. As soon as I am back from the honeymoon, I’m back to focusing on my weight-loss and a healthy me.”
Jules Robinson.
New Idea
Jules added: “[We want kids] straight away. It’s definitely on the cards!” Jules says happily.