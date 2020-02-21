Married AT First Sight star Josh Pihlak is the quintessential Aussie tradesman, whose rugged good looks and cool-guy persona won the heart of bride Cathy at the altar. Nine Nework

Sporting a platinum blond hairdo, and wearing a dapper shirt, tie, vest and blazer, Josh appears to have been inspired by noughties bands Short Stack and My Chemical Romance.

What’s more, there was no sign of a beard – or any kind of regrowth, for that matter – with the youngster opting for a freshly-shaven, clean cut look.

It appears that Josh, who has serenaded Cathy on this season of MAFS, also dabbled with music back in the day, with several of his songs being shared on the retro social platform.

Josh, who previously stated he was ready to settle down and find “the one”, looked drastically different back in 2008. Myspace

In an interview with Nine, Josh said he put his hand up for the show because he felt his partying ways had previously hindered him settling down.

Promising to make amends for lost time, Josh joined the reality dating show “experiment” and was paired with brunette beauty Cathy Evans.

When the pair eventually came face to face at the altar during the show’s premiere episode, they were clearly smitten with each other.

Shortly afterwards, the strangers professed to each other that, despite only meeting a few hours prior, they believed they may have actually found “the one”.

“When I turned around and saw you, I was stoked. You have these big beautiful brown eyes, and just the banter... I'm crushing hard, to be honest,” Josh admitted to his TV bride.

Cathy replied: “I feel the same away. I was really nervous going down the aisle. I find you attractive, but I was worried you wouldn't find me attractive.”