Married At First Sight newlyweds Josh Pihlak and Cathy Evans were clearly smitten with each other when they locked eyes for the first time at the alter on Monday night. Nine Network

“You made me feel comfortable straight away. I'm crushing hard, to be honest.”

Cathy replied: “I feel the same away. I was really nervous going down the aisle. I find you attractive, but I was worried you wouldn't find me attractive.”

Josh later told producers in a video confession: “his chick seems like the one.”

Josh and Cathy pondered whether they had actually found “the one”. Nine Network

After seemingly professing their newfound feelings for each other – and enjoying a cheeky little pash at the wedding reception – the couple retired to their honeymoon boudoir.

Emotions – and hormones – running high, the couple both told producers they were more than willing to share a bed with each other and see what happens.

“I feel like we've built a connection, and I just want to see where this goes now. Josh could be the one,” Cathy said.

After seemingly professing their newfound feelings for each other – and enjoying a cheeky little pash at the wedding reception – the couple retired to their honeymoon boudoir. Nine Network

“The chemistry is there, and the sexual tension is there. I'm going to get some more hot kisses, maybe some massages,” she quipped.

Settling down for the evening, Cathy asked: “So, are you, um, going to want to have a cuddle or just go straight to sleep?”

Despite appearing bashful upon hearing her words, Josh later told the producers: “I’m definitely looking forward to sharing a bed with my new bride tonight.

“I am looking forward to some cuddling, hopefully she comes in for a spoon... we'll see what happens,” he said.