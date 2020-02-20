Former Married At First Sight star Jessika Power has slammed the judges for being “repetitive” with comments she claims don’t help any of this season’s contestants. Instagram

“They just say the same s**t over and over again. It doesn’t make much sense, and it doesn’t make anyone’s marriage any better,” she added.

Jess then took aim at the show’s makeup team, while questioning what the impetus was for making lesbian bride Amanda “look like a witch”.

“Who the hell is doing Amanda’s makeup?” she asked, before saying: “Stop doing it, she looks like a witch. It’s horrible, horrible, horrible!

Speaking during an exclusive video for New Idea, the blonde bombshell took aim at the judges while giving a recap of the explosive second dinner party. Nine Network

“We don’t need to see this. We’ve already got enough drama going on with her [Amanda] walking in without Tash at the dinner party,” she added.

Jess then questioned Amanda’s actions at the dinner party, before giving her not surprising prediction about the lesbian couple calling it quits at the next commitment ceremony.

“Amanda, you’re just being a drama queen again,” Jess quipped.

Jessika claimed that the experts recycle their words every week. Nine Network

“I totally get you went in there for love and marriage… but you’re trying to make a statement making Tash walk in on her own but what you’re actually doing is just embarrassing her twice.”

Jess went on to say that Amanda now has to face Tash again at Sunday’s commitment ceremony, where all the drama is going to be rehashed again.

“It would honestly shock me to death if Amanda and Tash don’t leave at the commitment ceremony, what you guys will watch on Sunday.”