And when Chris asked Amanda how she was, that’s when it went OFF.

“It’s not easy Chris. I came in here willing to make it work no matter what. I knew I was never going to be easy, I knew I wasn’t going to fall in love at the altar, it wasn’t about that, it was about giving it a shot.

“But if you don’t feel chemistry, you don’t feel chemistry. Full stop,” Tash interjected. “I don’t know why we’re back here talking about this anyway. It is what it is.”

“What are you getting upset over Tash?” Amanda asked.

“I’m not upset doll.

“We’re just addressing what Chris is saying.”

“I know and I’m just saying my piece. I’m also allowed to talk.”

“I feel really uncomfortable discussing it to be completely honest,” said Tash. “I don’t want to listen to this getting discussed right next to me.” Nine

Faces around the table start to turn downwards and expressions on the other couples get increasingly awkward as the tension was rising.

Then, to camera, Tash said, “Here we go again. Back on her soapbox. Amanda likes to be in control, she likes to control the narrative, she needs to let it go, she’s had ample time to let it go. We’ve been doing fine for three days and now apparently, this is where we’re at. “

Back at the table, Tash asks, “Do you think this is how I wanted this to go?”

“Neither of them are taking any accountability for their own role in te breakdown of this relationship,” said expert Mel. “I’m not hearing any self-reflection here”

“I don’t even want to fight with her,” Tash tells the camera. “I just want it over with to be completely honest, I’m done with feeling like the bad guy.

“I can’t see them repairing this,” says expert John. “It’s over for these two and I feel really sad about it.”

“I gave Tash everything, but, it just wasn’t enough” Amanda told the camera. “Can you see the gravestone? I can see it. It says ‘Rest In Peace’ DONE.”