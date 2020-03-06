Former Married At First Sight star Jessika Power has claimed intruder Drew Brauer was “offered a wife swap” storyline by the show’s producers. Instagram

“They all went away, they had that big break because it was just chaos in there, and when they came back, apparently, two of the executive producers gave them storylines,” Jess said.

She then claimed Drew had told her about the alleged scripted scenarios, during one of their private conversations.

“[Drew] had spoken to me a few times, and he mentioned that there were situations that he was put in by the producers that he didn’t want to be put in.”

“They were sort of trying to make him the new Dan,” she added, referring to her ex-boyfriend Dan Webb, who was involved in a cheating scandal with her last season.

Dan, who is also a former MAFS groom, made headlines last year, when he and Jessika dumped their respective TV partners in favour of each other.

When Bodge asked Jess to clarify exactly what kind of scenarios she was referring to, she reflected on her experience with Dan, and mentioned how they hooked up on the show.

“Well, I think Everybody knows Dan and I swapped partners on the show. They basically wanted a swap out of [Drew], and he said no,” she concluded.

Drew is married to his TV bride KC Osbourne, who he met for the first time at the altar on Monday's episode.