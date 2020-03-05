Former Married At First Sight star and current intruder Elizabeth Sobinoff came face to face with the other newlyweds at the show’s latest dinner party on Wednesday. Nine Network

After recalling how she called Lizzie “desperate” to appear on the show, Jess then asked Dan what his thoughts were on the former MAFS star making a return to the small screen.

“I think lizzie got ripped the first-time round, but poor Sam though, he was made out to be a really bad dude. He's not even that. He's a good dude,” Dan began.

He went on to say that, despite their differing version of events, both Sam and Lizzie were actually nice people when the cameras weren’t filming.

“She said she got ripped, he reckons he got ripped, they weren't a good paring,” he said.

Former MAFS bride Jessika Power has since given her thoughts on Lizzie’s long-awaited comeback. Supplied

Dan then blamed the show’s experts for poorly matching Sam and Lizzie, saying: “The experts made a f***ing meal of it. They really did. Completely not each other’s types.”

When Dan complimented Lizzie on her confidence meeting the other newlyweds, Jess agreed saying that it would be very difficult joining the group at this stage of the experiment.

“I think she rolled in and she owned it straight away. She didn't even look nervous, it takes a big character to do that. It's hard going in there like that,” Dan said.

Jess added that she thinks previous MAFS bride Melissa Lucarelli should have been given another chance at finding love on the reality show this year.

Jess and her former flame Dan Webb weighed in on Lizzie’s shock return to the experiment, after her disastrous marriage to Sam Ball last year. Supplied

“If anything, I feel like Mel should have been given another chance. I feel like Mel got really stitched up and I feel like Mel really wanted love,” she said.

Jess then questioned Lizzie’s intentions for going back on the show, making reference to an alleged heated conversation between Lizzie and Cyrell Paule.

“I heard that in a fight between Lizzie and Cyrell, where Lizzie was getting really upset that she wasn't getting any publicity,” Jess told viewers.

She then directed her gaze to the camera, as if talking to Lizzie herself, before saying: “Are you going back on the show for Instagram or are you going back for love?”