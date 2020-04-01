Former Married At First Sight star Jessika Power has seemingly accused intruder bride Lizzie Sobinoff of being a puppet for the show’s producers. New Idea

"I feel whenever she's in a one on one position with anyone, she's kind of like "tell me what's wrong, tell me what the secret is, tell me what's going on."

The blonde beauty then questioned whether the show’s producers are trying to get Lizzie to bait information out of the other contestants in order to make the show more exciting.

"I'm like, come on, there's a producer pet there if ever I’ve seen one," she added.

Jess concluded by saying: "Lizzie, focus on your own relationship doll not everybody else's."

Later in the video recap, Jess also gave a shout out to jilted brides Mishel and Connie, who she praised for finally putting themselves first over their respective grooms.

"I think Mishel and Connie have really taken this experiment as something to learn from and come into their own as women,” Jess began.

“It was exciting to see Mishel walk into the dinner party. She looked amazing, she looked happy, she looked like she's centered and knows what she wants.”

Jess went on to say that it was priceless watching Steve’s reaction to Mishel walking into the dinner party by herself as he obviously wants her back.

“[Steve], you had her there all along. She was putting herself out there and you just couldn't give it so sucked in, and good on you Mishel,” she concluded.