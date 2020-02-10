“When you get casted for these shows, I feel you get casted for a character,” Jessika said of MAFS. New Idea

“Mick hadn’t asked me once if I was OK, he hadn’t asked how my family were feeling, all he would do is just slap my arse as I walked past him.

“Jules said, ‘you know Jess, one minute you’ve got your period, the next minute your nan’s dead. You’ve got an awful lot of excuses.”

“I was so teary and upset to the point where Mel, the expert, had to stand up and say ‘Jess is a young woman, and she’ll do with her body what she feels like.

"At the same time, my grandmother had just passed away. I was grieving," she explained.

“All of that was cut out, no-one had seen that on the show because that would’ve made me the ‘villain’ be shown to the public as the victim and Jules was obviously being painted as this perfect little angel.”

Jessika then went on to to praise Jules, calling her a ‘lovely lady’.

“I think she’s got some really good qualities and I’m so happy for her and her partner. But, there were a lot of times on the show when she was horrible.

“She really did ice us out, us younger girls, myself, Martha and Ines."

“A lot of her comments were cut out, which would have painted her in a more negative light, which I find really unfair.”

Looking glamorous in full makeup, her hair done and wearing a white crop top, Jessika opened the video by explaining that she doesn’t “usually sit down and watch MAFS like this”.