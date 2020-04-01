MAFS fans will have to wait until Sunday for their final fix of the show. Channel 9

The schedule change comes after the news that a number of Married At First Sight's most controversial contestants of 2020 have been 'unfollowed' by the show's official Instagram account after they broke contracts and bad-mouthed the program that made them famous.

David Cannon - the guy that cleaned his wife's soiled toilet bowl with her own toothbrush - says producers retaliated after they went rogue and changed their passwords.

David explained that they had access to the star's own Instagram accounts and controlled what was posted.

'A few of us have gone rogue and kicked them off our [Instagram] accounts,' he explained to Daily Mail.

'We were sick of the producers being controlling pieces of s**t that warp reality and the truth to suit their own storyline,' he added, after deleted every trace of MAFS' handywork from his account.

David joins Natasha Spencer, Josh Pihlak, Mishel Meshes, Poppy Jennings and Stacey Hampton as the chosen few who were wiped.

Natasha told the website, 'They were controlling my content, and the application they use to upload photos failed three times and I was sick of not having my posts go up on time.'