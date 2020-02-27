Elizabeth has opened up about how she's overcome some of the darkest moments in her life.

Now, in a shocking interview, Lizzie also told YouTube channel Beyond Beautiful that she was sexually abused at the age of 6.

Dealing with the abuse led to self-harm, and, coupled with the pain of unexplained symptoms such as skin blistering and extreme fatigue, she was given an incorrect diagnosis of bipolar disorder.

“I was on lithium, I was on everything,” she told Beyond Beautiful.

“I reacted really badly... I was hallucinating … I had drug-induced schizophrenia for close to six years.”

The beloved bride is ready to find love.

She's now chatted to WHO about how she's dealing with everything, ahead of her TV arrival.

"I’m in a good place right now. Every single day is different but I’m in a great head space. My skin condition is basically the same but I’ve been able to give my body more of a break so I can feel more like myself."

Elizabeth also touched on how she's so positive, despite the struggles.

"Hard work – lots of work that people will never, ever understand. I have days when I’m a bitch or a horrible human being, but as a whole, I’ve done an extreme amount of mental work on myself."

"Life can be really s--t. It can be really hard. We’re always stressed, we’re always losing loved ones … I’m scared about being hurt. I spend a lot of time with myself regrouping and looking at how I can make progress in everything."

"What people forgot the first time, because they were so focused on the cheating scandal that surrounded me and the body shaming, they forgot about the reason I was on there – to find a relationship."

Lizzie also silenced rumours that Nine didn't nurture her and her mental health during the filming of MAFS.

"One hundred per cent. It annoys me when you hear these people say there is no mental health support from the network. I just go, “really?” because that is not my experience. People do weird things for weird reasons."

Viewers will see her return to the series very soon.

Speaking about why she decided to give MAFS a second shot, Elizabeth told WHO: "I feel like, if at first you don’t succeed, you have to try again."

Need help?

Call Lifeline on 131 114, visit www.lifeline.org.au/get-help/get-help-home, or call beyondblue on 1300 224 636.

If you or someone you know is affected by sexual assault or family violence, call the 1800RESPECT hotline or visit www.1800respect.org.au/. You can also call the Domestic Violence Hotline on 1800 656 463.

If you would like to talk to someone about mental health, you can call the Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800 or Headspace on 1800 650 890.

For an emergency call 000