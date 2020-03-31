Cyrell and Eden Instagram

It comes after the former MAFS star Cyrell shared a sweet photo of her beau, Eden, and their newborn son, Boston.

Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old reality star posted a delightful snap, which captured her two loves during a sweet father-son moment.

“Coming home and finding my two boys like this … Couldn’t be prouder,” Cyrell captioned.

In the snap, little baby Boston appears to be taking a nap while snuggling up to his daddy, Eden, who also appears to be having a snooze.

Enthusiastic fans were quick to take to Instagram to comment on the sweet father-son moment, with one person writing: “The most precious time of your lives.”

Another person stated: “I love how babies hold their hands up near their ears, so adorable!!”

A third person added: “Awww the little hand by his face… adorable.”

Cyrell’s baby update comes after she recently slammed her former bestie and MAFS star Lizzie Sobinoff in an exclusive video recap for New idea.

Speaking about the recent girls’ night out, Cyrell said Lizzie shouldn’t have got involved in Stacey and Hayley’s drama.

"I honestly felt for Hayley having those two females [Stacey and Elizabeth] on her like that... in her face," Cyrell began, referring to Lizzie’s sudden outburst.

"There’s two sides to every story, and [Hayley] owned up to it and she's admitted her faults.

"I thought Hayley handled her cheating scandal a lot better than what happened in my season of MAFS so that's why I'm a bit more empathetic to her.

"I thought she dealt with it as a real woman. She apologised for her actions and you can’t say more than that," she concluded.