WATCH EXCLUSIVE: MAFS' Lizzie and Seb reveal what they really think of their cast mates

Married at First Sight's Elizabeth Sobinoff and Seb Guilhaus's relationship is going from strength to strength, with the couple recently taking things to the next level.

After the couple revealed on a recent episode of MAFS that they'd taken the next step and been intimate with each other, it wouldn't come as too much of a surprise if they were to announce a baby was on the way.

After the homestay visits, Elizabeth couldn't wait to tell everyone that they'd got it on!

"We had sex!" she excitedly told cameras, adding: "Explosions!"

However, on Saturday, 28-year-old Lizzie shut down any possible rumours she could be pregnant, while sharing a curious snap on her Instagram.