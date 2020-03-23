Married at First Sight's Elizabeth Sobinoff and Seb Guilhaus's relationship is going from strength to strength, with the couple recently taking things to the next level.
After the couple revealed on a recent episode of MAFS that they'd taken the next step and been intimate with each other, it wouldn't come as too much of a surprise if they were to announce a baby was on the way.
After the homestay visits, Elizabeth couldn't wait to tell everyone that they'd got it on!
"We had sex!" she excitedly told cameras, adding: "Explosions!"
However, on Saturday, 28-year-old Lizzie shut down any possible rumours she could be pregnant, while sharing a curious snap on her Instagram.
Elizabeth sparked rumours with this shot.
Instagram
In the pic, Elizabeth was nestled into Seb's chest as he rested his hand protectively on her tummy.
Before rumours could run rife, Elizabeth captioned the photo: "No, not a pregnancy shot, Seb was literally pulling me in closer for the picture."
"I don't mind you pulling me in closer baby," she added.
This seems to be a favourite pose of the couple.
Instagram
Elizabeth and Seb, who entered the MAFS experiment as an 'intruder' couple, are one of the few couples who seem to still be together from the show.