Domenica has shared multiple Married At First Sight secrets… Instagram

And then things got spicy. When asked by fans, Domenica addressed her ongoing feud with Olivia Frazer.

One fan commented on the AMA Reddit thread, “I heard that the experts really finally held Olivia accountable in the last matchup ceremonies - but we never got to see it due to concerns about her mental health… I was wondering if you could tell us more about this scene/scenario? How did they actually hold her accountable if this was true? Did they ever actually call her out? I really need closure here honestly.”

To which Domenica replied, “They certainly did, and even at the final girls night there was a lot more that went unseen. But I understand why they had to cut them out because the backlash was bad… I still don't have closure either, that's why it hurts when people say to me to get over it.”

Another fan asked, “How in the hell did you not rip Olivia's face off when she kept b*tch twitching at you? I personally would have launched across that table and knocked the b*tch out.”

WATCH: MAFS' Olivia and Domenica get into a heated argument

“I had a guardian angel watching over me, I kept my calm because she wasn't worth it. Still isn't. She got what she wanted when I smashed the glass, but then Karma got her,” Domenica replied before quoting Taylor Swift lyrics:

“‘Karma is my boyfriend, karma is a god, karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend.’”