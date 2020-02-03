Nine

Connie’s experience with rejection had also caused her self-esteem to plummet.

“I had been single for five years, and I was a little bit scared of dating. I kind of gave up on dating and I just don’t use Tinder,” she explains.

“I just deal with a lot of rejection and I just didn’t really know how to handle it any more.”

As a quiet and humble person, Connie is hoping her future husband will be a good match for her reserved personality.

She’s confident the experts have partnered her with Mr Right.

“The main things I’m looking for in a partner are someone really humble, someone really selfless … and someone that can mentally challenge me,” Connie says.

As for how she’ll be portrayed on TV in front of Australia, Connie just hopes the country will accept her for who she is.

“They’re going to see a really raw, authentic version of me. I only knew how to be myself on that show,” she says.

“I was very honest with everything. And I do honestly think I was probably one of the most genuine people on that show as well.”

