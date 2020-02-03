But her stress was doubled when her own mother blasted the Nine Network show, claiming it was “nasty” and “exploitative”.
“I can’t stand your show,” Connie’s mum openly admitted during the promo.
Speaking with New Idea, the 27-year-old aspiring marine biologist says her mum’s opinion didn’t stop her from proudly walking down the aisle.
“She is not a fan of the show at all, so she was quite shocked when she found out that I was doing it. She wasn’t very impressed at all,” Connie explains.
“It was very deflating after having that conversation with her and it did make me doubt myself a bit, but I was going through with it no matter what.
“She never expected me to do something like this. And I think what really upset her as well is she sees bad reviews about the show, and she doesn’t want her daughter associated with something like that.”
After being single for five years, the brunette beauty was sick and tired of the dating game.
Connie’s experience with rejection had also caused her self-esteem to plummet.
“I had been single for five years, and I was a little bit scared of dating. I kind of gave up on dating and I just don’t use Tinder,” she explains.
“I just deal with a lot of rejection and I just didn’t really know how to handle it any more.”
As a quiet and humble person, Connie is hoping her future husband will be a good match for her reserved personality.
She’s confident the experts have partnered her with Mr Right.
“The main things I’m looking for in a partner are someone really humble, someone really selfless … and someone that can mentally challenge me,” Connie says.
As for how she’ll be portrayed on TV in front of Australia, Connie just hopes the country will accept her for who she is.
“They’re going to see a really raw, authentic version of me. I only knew how to be myself on that show,” she says.
“I was very honest with everything. And I do honestly think I was probably one of the most genuine people on that show as well.”
