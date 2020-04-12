MAFS star Connie Crayden has showed off her dramatic new look. Instagram

According to Cathy Evans, the university student's TV edit was VERY different to the Connie the rest of the cast got to know off-camera - and she's not the first make similar accusations.

"They didn’t showcase all of Connie,' Cathy told Lisa, Sarah, Dan and Ben on their Hit 90.0 radio show.

"They showed her to be this shy, sweet girl when for us girls, she wasn’t really like that. She wasn't shy. She had a mean girl motive."

The news comes after Connie's co-star Cathy says she was the mean girl on the hit reality-TV show. Channel 9

What's more, Cathy claimed the 'shy' and 'self-conscious' reality star was also a major flirt, which rubbed the other women the wrong way, but MAFS producers preferred to air her heartbreaking storyline.

Connie and her "husband" Jonethen Musulin. Instagram

Viewers followed Connie's emotional ups and downs on the show as she went on journey of self love and acceptance.

Connie Crayden on Married At First Sight. Instagram

"She was always with the boys and stuff," Cathy explained.

"And she always wanted to stay away from the girls because they were a threat to her. She’d be right in the middle of the boys and there was obvious flirting."