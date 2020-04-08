'She was always with the boys and stuff,' Cathy explained.

'And she always wanted to stay away from the girls because they were a threat to her. She’d be right in the middle of the boys and there was obvious flirting.'

Cathy's comments come after KC Osborne made some shocking claims about Jonethen Musulin's ex-wife.

Remember when KC broke down in tears at her first commitment ceremony because Stacey Hampton and Michael Goonan were making fun of her, well, it turns out that's what producers wanted you to think.

KC told a local publication that it was actually sweet, innocent Connie!

'Connie was pulling faces at me and muttering rude comments under her breath. It was awful,' KC explained, adding that she called her 'disgusting' and 'gross.'

KC also added to Daily Mail, 'At the very start of the show, Connie was not very warm and only liked Drew.'

A set insider also revealed to another local publication, ''What you see on camera is not the Connie we got on set! She's ruthless. She couldn't keep up the facade.'

Connie, we're ready for your return serve!

MAFS' Connie rips into 'D-grade' Jonethen after confirming they've split