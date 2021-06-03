Coco look very different now compared to when she appeared on MAFS. Nine

"Oh my, I went back through my old posts for musclenation an look what I found," Coco wrote alongside the photo.

"That's baby Coco," she added.

In the pic she looks to be around her pre-teen years, and the ex-MAFS bride looks like she's used inspiration from her younger self, where she recently debuted stunning new red locks.

"That's baby Coco." Instagram

Just a few weeks ago, the 30-year-old Pilates instructor debuted her new makeover, sharing a stunning picture of her with vibrant red hair.

In a video, Coco explained her reasoning for the transformation, and said that it was the urge for something new that had her itching for a change.

"I've been brown, I've been blonde, and I just wanted to try something else. And I don't really care if you say you liked it better before," she said.

She's traded her brown locks for a red-hot hairdo. Instagram

Although, Coco added that there was another reason for switching up her look, and that was to avoid being recognised by a particular group of people.

"There is a method in my madness," Coco explained.

"I wanna go out with only people who follow me on Instagram being like 'oh my god, is it you?' This way, no one will know."

And just so long as she doesn't run in to anyone from her childhood, it might just do the trick!