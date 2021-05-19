MAFS firecracker Coco Stedman has traded her brown locks for a flaming red hairdo! Instagram

"So yeah, I don't know, variety is the spice of life, isn't it?" the 30-year-old began. "I've been brown, I've been blonde, and I just wanted to try something else. And I don't really care if you say you liked it better before."

The MAFS star went on to explain that she usually chooses a darker shade for the winter time regardless, and with only four weeks left of her extensions, there was no time like the present to head to the salon.

However, this wasn't the only reason for the sudden transformation.

We unpacked all the relationship, sex and dating woes of this season’s Married At First Sight stars in our juicy podcast, Love In Reality. Listen, like and subscribe below!

In the same video, Coco clarified that there was a very tactical reason for switching up her look - to avoid being recognised by a particular group of people.

"There is a method in my madness." Coco said. "I wanna go out with only people who follow me on Instagram being like 'oh my god, is it you?' This way, no one will know."

Much like her new hair, Coco entered MAFS red hot from the get-go, immediately getting into a bit of a tiff with fellow reality bride Samantha Harvey about her controversial dating history.

After Coco learned that Sam was in a ten-year relationship with a man sixteen years her senior, the Pilates instructor couldn't bite her tongue.

Coco and Samantha got into a bit of an argument on the first night of MAFS. Channel Nine

"How old were you when you got with him?" Coco asked Sam.

"I was seventeen," Sam replied.

The response elicited quite a stunned reaction from Coco, who proclaimed "17 and 33? Mate, call the judge! I'm sorry, that's a bit red hot, isn't it?

"Can we get a check on that?"

Coco's verbal concerns were not taken well by Sam who deemed the bride a "disrespectful person".

The pair eventually mended things, though Sam assured the audience that, while she accepted Coco's apology, she will never forget what has been said.

Throughout the MAFS experiment, Coco went on to have little-to-no chemistry with her groom, coincidentally and confusingly also named Sam, but did strike up an almost-romance with Samantha's groom Cam. Honestly, can these names be any more alike?

Coco and Cam shared quite the pash on their last day in the MAFS experiment. Channel Nine

We still haven't forgotten the pash Coco and Cam shared right before they packed their bags and left the MAFS experiment in the dust. And yet, despite their chemistry, things on the outside fizzled out much sooner than anticipated.

In a chat with 9 Entertainment, groom Cameron revealed that distance played a part in his and Coco's inability to pursue a relationship.

"There was a conversation to see if we could come back to the experiment together, but it just wasn't the case," he revealed. "What made it hard to pursue that afterwards was that we were right in the midst of COVID and in different states. I was going to Queensland and she was staying in Sydney."

Though, while that's Cam's side of the story, other sources tell a much different tale. Speaking to The Wash, an insider revealed that it was Cam who actually ghosted Coco on the outside.

"There wasn’t really anything between them after leaving the experiment. Coco was hopeful but he pretty much ended up ghosting her," an insider claimed.

"After leaving the experiment he returned to Melbourne and then moved to the Gold Coast, she went back to her home in South Sydney and they’d call each other – but the communication started to fizzle out on his end."

"When he would call her he’d apparently just talk about his edit on the show, paranoid how he’d be perceived, rather than pursuing anything with Coco. Pretty sad really."

For an easier road to love, sign up for eHarmony.