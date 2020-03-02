The couple struggled to give each other what they needed. Nine

Chris told the publication that while Vanessa blamed him for her deteriorating mental health, the producers knew he wasn’t solely to blame.

In spite of this, after they were unable to reach an agreement with Vanessa, MAFS showrunners had no choice but to scrap hours of footage of the married couple and go back to the drawing board.

“She told producers she wanted to paint me in a bad light because I apparently gaslighted and manipulated her. But they said back to her, ‘We can’t paint a picture of a guy that hasn’t done anything wrong. He has been the most respectful, honest and gentle person throughout the whole process.’ She never showed signs she was struggling in front of me yet made it out like it was my fault because I wasn’t showing her affection,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, the dad-of-two the entire experience also took a serious toll on his own mental health.

“I was broken. I had lost 9 kilograms and was smoking my heart out. I was in such a bad place,” he told WHO.

“Vanessa did the best thing possible by finally ending it. I needed to go home. If I was there any longer, I don’t know what I could’ve been capable of doing to myself.”

Chris's shock claims come after Vanessa unleashed on Chris and spoke out about her feelings surrounding the show in a raw and emotional video last week.

In the exclusive video, she revealed the ugly truth about her relationship with ‘husband’ Chris Nicholls.

Barefaced, tearful and angry, Vanessa speaks directly to her phone’s camera in a heartbreaking monologue about Chris. “He is a f**king gaslighting, manipulative piece of s**t,” the 31-year-old says.

“He has controlled me and he has destroyed me.”

Tears stream down her face as she goes on to claim that Chris feigned interest in her purely for his own benefit, to ensure he didn’t have to leave the show.

“If they can literally keep you there for your own f**king agenda, that is just a horrible f**king human,” she cries.

“I am now exhausted and I want to go the f**k home. I never want to see Chris again.

And it turns out that Chris wasn’t the only contestant Vanessa struggled with, admitting, “I do not trust any of these f**king people here. They are f**king awful.

"Everyone just wants their five minutes of f**king fame, yet I’m the one that’s getting accused of it.”

Drawing parallels between Chris and her ex-boyfriend, former MAFS participant Bronson Norrish, Vanessa’s voice cracks as she continues. “I thought Chris and I could have worked out,” she says.

“[But] he’s turned out to be exactly what he got papped to be. He’s exactly f**king Bronson, just more f**king intelligent, so he played me a lot better.”

Meanwhile, Chris strongly denies any of the allegations made by Vanessa. “... It didn’t work. That’s it, ” Chris said in response.

“There was definitely no emotional abuse or anything. If anything, it could have been the other way around.”