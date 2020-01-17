So will this dog-loving bride be open to a groom with flaws?

Before signing up to the reality dating show, she dated former MAFS star Bronson Norrish! Yep, Ines Basic's ex-hubby.

And let's just say, these two didn't split on good terms!

In a now-deleted video, Vanessa said Bronson would often ‘speak quite disgustingly’ about women he wanted to sleep with while he was dating Ness!

'He went on to tell me that he was seeing six women while he was getting to know me. He said, "that's what I usually do when I'm single – start dating six girls and the last one standing is who I date", she said. 'He said, "congratulations, Ness. You're the last one standing."' Ouch!

She said he also dumped her to appear on MAFS 2019!