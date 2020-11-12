This year can quite frankly get in the bin, because 2021 is already looking a hell of a lot brighter.
The cherry on top of next year's pie? A whole bunch of shiny new television content to feast our eyes on.
And as Australians, we naturally see one show come top of that list - Married at First Sight.
WATCH: Married At First Sight 2021: First look
Yes, come February, you'd be hard pressed not to delve into deep conversation about the controversial reality show that hits our screens at the beginning of each year - and you don't have to look far to know why.
Now onto its eighth season, the show is set to bring more drama, more tension, and hopefully more success than ever (in the romance department, at least), and for those die hard fans, broadcast network Nine released our first little sneak peek of next year's season.
Oh, and you can bet it looks to be everything we hope for and more.
Channel Nine released a glimpse of the new Married at First Sight season this week.
In the trailer, which showcases a number of shows coming to the network in 2021, three different brides are shown in their intro scenes from the show.
A blonde woman makes her way down an aisle, then comes a strawberry blonde woman walking through an extravagant hall.
Lastly, a brunette woman with long curly hair exclaims, "this is it!"
We also got our first glimpse of the men from the new season.