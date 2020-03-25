Steve stands nearby, with tears streaming down his face.
After she bids him farewell, cameras capture the moment he holds his face in his hands. He's been dumped after months of leading Mishel on, or, 'cruising' as his co-stars described it.
The defining moment for Mishel came on Tuesday night's episode, when their final date ended with an awkward hug before bed.
The pair had shared Mishel's bed the past few nights, but on the final evening, Steve offered to hug her for a couple of seconds before returning to his own bed. 'Cuddle up to Roo Girl and go to sleep,' he said, gesturing at the teddy bear he gave her. 'See you in the morning.'
'There isn’t going to be romance in this relationship… we’ll finish as friends,' Mishel admitted to herself, defeated.
But by the looks of things, a friendship doesn't appear to be on the cards, either.