MUST WATCH: Michael says Steve is the 'fakest' person on MAFS and needs to pop some viagra

It's the moment Married At First Sight fans have been waiting for - the exact moment Mishel Meshes dumps husband Steve Burley .

For three months now, Steve has refused to be intimate with Mishel, not even a loving kiss - and she's had enough.

On Tuesday night's episode we watched her pour her heart out over the fact that Steve would not give her the affection she desired, while he insisted he was in love with her.

'It's time for a romantic kiss,' Mishel told viewers, defeated. 'If nothing happens, I can’t keep putting myself out there. I’ve done it too many times. This is a now or never moment for me.'

Now, pictures show the moment Mishel decided it was 'never'.

Mishel can be seen standing out the front of her hotel with her bags packed, waiting for a cab.