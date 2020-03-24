Nine

'I had to comfort Steve on the ferris wheel. But then I’m had to comfort him throughout this whole experiment,' she told viewers after failing to land a kiss from her husband of almost three months.

But behind her back, he was assuring viewers that there was still a chance... with one night to go?

'In terms of attraction levels, in terms of me kissing Mishel, like a pash, or something like that, is it too late? Nothing’s ever too late.

'I knew you liked Luna Park and I know you like having fun and living life on the edge, like we’re doing right now on the Ferris wheel. You’ve gotten so much out of me throughout this experiment that no one in the world knows about me. That’s like, momentous.'

Mishel didn't think anything was momentous. 'Do you think there’s a reason I ask about those things?' she quizzed.

'Well clearly because you’re interested,' Steve said.

'Are you friggen joking?' Mishel told viewers, then turning to Steve, 'It’s because I care for you, darling. I care about how you’re feeling and I need to understand.

'Steve has said that his attraction was slowly growing, but that’s been growing for the last two or three weeks. But now, I’m like, no, I’m just sick of it. I’ve heard enough of it, really. No action. No action, just words.'

Either ignoring the fact that his wife is upset, or he's genuinely tone deaf, Steve said: 'We’ve had an amazing experience, don’t you think?'

'God,' Mishel sighed to viewers. 'There’s no point flogging a dead horse, is there?'

Still oblivious, Steve said: 'Good chat. Good chat' moments after he panicked and needed to be let off the ride.

'I think there’s a time when you’ve gotta give up,' she admitted to herself.

But Steve wasn't done showing how much he 'loves Mishel', minus the romance.

'Well, it’s our final date, and I wanna tell her how much she means to be,' Steve said. It sounded like another day in the life of Steve. As Mishel would say, 'All talk, no action.'

'Tonight, if Steve tells me there will be a romantic future with us, that conversation is pointless. We’ve had that conversation over and over.'

'To have you sitting beside me in this setting means the absolute world to me,' Steve told her over a glass of vino. 'I can’t even put into words how much you mean to me. I really can’t express that enough. Have I found love in the experiment? Yes I have, because I love you, Mishel. How can I not? What you’ve shown me, and what you’ve taught me, even at the age of 52, is priceless.

'I think when we slept together the other night, in the same bed, for me to suggest we sleep in the same bed, I was instigating something. That’s sort of progress, yeah? You fell asleep on my shoulder with my arm around you. I was really quite pleased with that.'

Mishel's face said it all. 'I think our understanding of intimacy is totally different. Sleeping in the bed is irrelevant if there’s no cuddling.'

'Do you think in this experiment that I’ve considered your feelings more than my own? For me, it kind of feels like that’s happened with you,' Mishel asked her hubby.

'You’ve definitely considered my feelings, but whether you’ve put them in front of your own, I would say maybe not,' Steve replied. Oh dear.

'I feel like I have put Steve first, and I’ve realised that I haven’t put myself first in this relationship during this experiment,' Mishel told producers.

Then, it was time to go home, Steve said.

'I think we’ve had a fantastic date, and we go home and reflect,' he decided. 'I think we drink our wine and go home and chill.'

Will Mishel get to pash her frog before bed? 'There has to be more than just a kiss on the cheek.'

Steve was pretty pleased with his day's performance. 'My dinner with my wife was absolutely beautiful as far as I’m concerned. Was she happy about it? Yeah sure, why not. Why wouldn’t she be?'

Back at the apartment, Mishel jumped into bed, waiting for Steve to join her.

He walked in, offered to hug her for a couple of second before returning to his own bed. 'Cuddle up to Roo Girl and go to sleep,' he said, gesturing at the teddy bear he gave her. 'See you in the morning.'

'There isn’t going to be romance in this relationship… we’ll finish as friends,' Mishel admitted to herself, defeated.