“I have never known such extraordinary happiness." New Idea

Perfect match

Becoming a father a second time round only intensified the love Mark has for his beautiful bride.

The couple met at a party in 2015 – and it was love at first sight. “Within moments of chatting, I knew instinctively she was the one,” shares Mark, who shot to fame in 2009 after winning Australia’s Got Talent.

Mark and Stephanie wed in a “magical” ceremony in February 2018.

“I can still see Mark’s handsome face as I walked down the aisle,” gushes Stephanie. “And to top it off, Mark had secretly arranged for Guy Sebastian to play wedding singer, knowing what a huge fan I am.”

"Our beautiful band is complete!" New Idea

Love songs

“When I hear Mark singing to our babies, it fills my heart with such love,” adds Stephanie, 30.

“He is the best dad, even if he’s not great at changing nappies.”

Mark admits that when he’s not singing, he enjoys entertaining his boys, who are a captive audience.

“Matteo loves the Paddington movie, so I put that on and we act out the scenes we love. We chase one another and play with building blocks. We dance together and play lots of daddy songs on YouTube,” says Mark.

“Matteo loves applause and entertaining people. He can sing the E-I-E-I-O from the ‘Old MacDonald Had a Farm’ song perfectly.”

Mark Vincent won the third season of Australia's Got Talent Instagram

Finding fame

Looking back on his showbiz start, Mark says his life changed from the moment he stepped out onto the Australia’s Got Talent stage.

“I’d been bullied at school for being overweight. Singing was an escape, it became my happy place.”

After winning AGT’s third season, Mark signed a deal with Sony Music and has since released 10 top-selling albums, including his latest, In The Eyes of a Child.

“I am forever grateful for everything, I never take anything for granted.”

Mark performed for Eurovision Australia Decides Instagram

From singing with Susan Boyle and Katherine Jenkins to performing for Eurovision Australia Decides and even being cast by Hollywood icon Dame Julie Andrews to star in the Australian production of My Fair Lady, Mark is forever grateful for everything he has achieved.

But if he could take centre stage with anyone, Mark says it would be Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion.

“To share a stage or studio with either would be beyond a dream.”

