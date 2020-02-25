RELATED: Is Dami Im considered the rightful winner of Eurovision?

What Is Eurovision?

The Eurovision Song Contest, known simply as Eurovision, is a popular annual international singing competition. Every year, each of the eligible competing countries sends one representative, and each contestant performs one original song. At the end of the finale, one singer (and one country) is declared the winner.

Eurovision is the biggest and most-broadcasted non-sports TV event – hundreds of millions of viewers around the world tune in to the program. It’s even spawned other series such as Junior Eurovision and Eurovision Asia.

While up-and-coming singers may be chosen to represent their country, established artists may also compete. The contest has also launched the careers of a few great pop acts; past winners include the likes of ABBA and Celine Dion.

When Is Eurovision?

Eurovision is broadcast on TV in Australia and around the world in May every year. There are three parts to the broadcast: the first semi-final, the second semi-final, and the grand finale.

The 2019 Eurovision contest was broadcast live on the 19th of May at 5 AM Australia time (AEST). The 2020 contest will air on the 16th of May, time in Australia to be announced closer to the date of the competition.

Who Won Eurovision 2019?

So who won the most recent Eurovision contest? Duncan Laurence from The Netherlands took home the grand prize with his song “Arcade”.

Why Is Australia In The Eurovision Song Contest?

Even before Australia was invited to participate in 2015, Eurovision was already a big thing in Australia. It was first broadcast by SBS in 1983, and the network continued to air it every year up until today. Local hosts have been providing commentary for the program since 2001, and Australia was even given its own commentator booth in 2012.

Australians have even competed in the show but while representing other countries, such as Olivia Newton-John in 1974 (United Kingdom) and Anja Nissen in 2017 (Denmark). In 2013, Australia was allowed a pre-recorded presentation. In 2014, Jessica Mauboy was chosen to do a non-competing interval performance with the song “Sea of Flags”.

Things changed drastically in 2015. For the 60th anniversary broadcast with the theme ‘Building Bridges’, Australia was invited to compete for the first time, with representative Guy Sebastian heading straight to the finals and making it to the top 10.

Since then, Australia has been competing every year, and our participation has been confirmed until 2023.

How Many Times Has Australia Participated In Eurovision?

Australia has been an eligible competing country in Eurovision since 2015. Out of the five times Australia has competed, Australian contestants have made it to finals every single time and to the top ten four times.

Australian Representatives: Eurovision Song Contestants From Australia

2015

Contestant: Guy Sebastian

Song: “Tonight Again”

Results: 5th place (196 points)

2016

Contestant: Dani Im

Song: “Sound of Silence”

Results: 2nd place (511 points)

2017

Contestant: Isaiah

Song: “Don’t Come Easy”

Results: 9th place (173 points)

2018

Contestant: Jessica Mauboy

Song: “We Got Love”

Results: 20th place (99 points)

2019

Contestant: Kate Miller-Heidke

Song: “Zero Gravity”

Results: 9th place (284 points)

How Is Australia’s Eurovision Singer And Song Chosen?

Prior to 2019, Australia’s Eurovision contestant and song were chosen by SBS. In 2019, SBS announced that it would be holding a Eurovision - Australia Decides competition in Gold Coast where Aussies could actually vote for the song and singer they’d like to represent the country at Eurovision.

This is how Kate Miller-Heidke and “Zero Gravity” were chosen for the 2019 Eurovision competition, and how the Australian representative in 2020 will also be picked. Tickets for the February event are already on sale.

Can Australia Win Eurovision? What Happens If Australia Wins Eurovision?

Yes! Australia can win. Traditionally, the winning country hosts the next edition of Eurovision. However, in the event that Australia wins, the contest would be co-hosted by a country within the European Broadcasting Union. The first choice would be Germany’s NDR, while the second choice is the UK’S BBC.

What Other Non-European Countries Participate In Eurovision?

Below are some of the countries outside of Europe that have competed in Eurovision. Note that the country may or may not have participated in every single competition since countries are allowed to withdraw their participation.

Israel (1973 to present)

Cyprus (1981 to present)

Armenia (2006 to present)

Morocco (1980 only)

Is It Australia’s Turn?

Despite only entering the contest in 2015, Australia has proven that it can compete against the best the world has to offer. With four top-ten finishes and a consistent appearance at the finals, perhaps it’s time that Australia bag the crown!

