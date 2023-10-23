Mark and Rachel have vowed to “move forward” with “love and respect” for the sake of their kids. Supplied

According to a close source, Mark’s Sunrise family rallied around him as his marriage was breaking down – especially his good mate David Koch.

“They are a tight-knit group over there at Sunrise, always have been,” tells the insider.

“Kochie has always had a hand on Beretts’ back. He knew Mark and Rachel had split earlier this year and had been a tower of strength.

“Everyone has been incredibly supportive. While they are really sad about the split as they all love Rach, the good news around Mark’s dad’s health has given everyone plenty of reasons to smile.”

The Sunrise star’s dad David got the all clear after a health battle. Supplied

Indeed, Mark was pleased as punch to share on Instagram last week that his father, David, has won his cancer battle.

Mark thanked the medical scientists, cancer researchers, oncologists, and “wonderful” nurses who helped save David’s life, as well as the not-for-profit charity Tour de Cure.

“My entire family is eternally grateful and I will be stepping up my efforts with this great charity,” Mark said.