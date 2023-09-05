Getty

It's not all bad news however, with leading supermarket retailers confirming they will still have an adequate level of stock on hand for eager shoppers.

"The overall volume of mangoes is expected to be less than last year due to adverse weather in some growing regions, however, we are ahead of schedule in rolling out produce this season and there will be plenty for customers in the lead-up to Christmas," a spokesperson for Woolworths said.

Their counterpart Coles shared the same sentiment.

"Due to a warmer winter, our mango growers have seen lower flowering at this point of the year than usual. However, it's too early to forecast if we will see a smaller volume of mangoes for the festive season."

"As with all fresh produce, strong harvest volumes rely on optimal growing conditions which is in the hands of mother nature."

There is no word yet on how the mangoes grown in both Western Australia and the Northern Territory have faired with the hotter weather conditions.